BTP postpones ban on slow-moving vehicles on Airport Rd

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week after The New Indian Express reported that Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has decided to start a week-long trial of banning slow-moving vehicles on the Airport Road Expressway from Hebbal, the special drive has now been postponed.

The pilot was proposed to be begin from June 10 after a recent accident on the Airport road flyover (Bellary Road), where a car carrying a family of five, hit an ambulance, killing all the family members. Soon after the incident, BTP decided to ban cycles, two-wheelers, construction trucks such as RMC mixers, garbage trucks and autos from riding on the flyover on a trial basis.

“While we thought we could begin the special drive immediately, we realised we need to study the ground realities before taking any step. We held a meeting recently and the preliminary work is still going on. We are identifying which vehicles should be allowed on the service lane and which ones on the flyover,” said an official.

“Slow-moving trucks may create obstruction on the service lane as well. Hence, we need to think of the traffic implications before going ahead with anything. All the traffic police stations in this area have been asked to submit a project report on the traffic situation here,” the official said.

After the project reports are submitted, another meeting will be held to decide on the further course of action. It is unlikely that a special drive, if any, will start this week.

When P Harishekaran, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) spoke to TNIE earlier, he had said slow-moving vehicles travelling at 40 kmph were obstructing traffic on this stretch. The 25 to 30 km expressway has high-speed vehicles going at 80 kmph.

In the accident that took place on May 27, a car returning from the airport was hit by a speeding ambulance coming from the opposite direction. The ambulance lost control and hit a divider, went into the opposite late and crashed into the car.