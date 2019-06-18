Govt mulls new policy to boost state’s start-up capital tag

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an effort to push Karnataka as the global ‘first choice’ for Innovation and Technology, the Department of IT, BT and S&T, government of Karnataka will soon announce a new IT policy to drive investments and employment in the state. There will be inclusive digital growth by adopting strategies that will promote emerging technologies such as AI, machine learning and virtual reality.

The 15th Vision Group Meeting was chaired by Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Alixor Ventures and Gaurav Gupta, Principal Secretary, Department of IT, BT and S&T. “Our aim is to strengthen the state’s leadership position in the IT/ITeS industry through increased thrust for emerging technologies and R&D. Our focus will be to enhance necessary support through key incentives and facilitation through institutional mechanism.”

Bengaluru Tech Summit, Gaurav Gupta said the state was keen to make it even bigger in the coming edition.

The event was followed by an interactive session with startups to discuss strategies that would help them address any issues that they may be facing through Government intervention.