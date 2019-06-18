Home Cities Bengaluru

Insects found in food grains for Anganwadi children

After the midday meal row, meals for Anganwadi children have now come into the limelight after reports revealed that insects were found in grains and pulses.

Parents complain of getting rotten ration for weeks at Anganwadi schools

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the midday meal row, meals for Anganwadi children have now come into the limelight after reports revealed that insects were found in grains and pulses. Following reports of the food grains being unfit for consumption, top officials from the department visited Anganwadi Kendras on Saturday and took the officials concerned to task.

Senior officials from the department told TNIE that the director of Women and Child Welfare department Dr Arundathi Chandrashekar visited the Anganwadi centres in Yelahanka and asked deputed officers to submit a report in this regard.

“Following the report, a notice was sent to the Yelahanka Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and Mahila Supplementary Nutrition Production & Training Centre (MSPTC) — that looks into the production — seeking the reason for the lack of cleanliness in the grains. They have been given a week’s time to respond,” said the official.

Chandrashekar also made visits to other Anganwadi centres in the city that are alleged to have unclean grains, said the official.TNIE was unable to get a response from the director who was said to be in a meeting with the minister of women and child welfare on Monday.

An Anganwadi teacher told TNIE that grains, when kept for more than a month, tend to attract bugs. “Sometimes, schools stock food grains for three months. While some of this is used in mid-day meals, others are sent to families of children. Rice is stored up to three months because it comes in a large quantity. This usually attracts bugs, but they can be removed,” the Anganwadi teacher said.Parents have often gone empty-handed from Anganwadi schools because of the untimely distribution of the monthly ration. 

Anganwadi

