Married women make presence felt on ramp

Eighteen married women from Bengaluru participated in audition for Beauty Pageant AR Mrs India 2019 at Hotel Chancery Pavilion, Residency Road, on June 15.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:11 AM

Eighteen women from the city showcased their talents at the event

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Eighteen married women from Bengaluru participated in audition for Beauty Pageant AR Mrs India 2019 at Hotel Chancery Pavilion, Residency Road, on June 15. The event was organised by AR Entertainment Group. The first round of the audition was the introductory round in which all the participants had to show up on the ramp and answer the selector’s questions.

The second round was the Talent Round, where participants showcased their dancing, singing or acting talents. In the third round, the contestants were asked to present their opinion about several socially relevant topics. The selection committee included Bollywood and TV actors like Pavitra Punia, Lovey Sasan, Roopal Tyagi and Karthik Jayaram, Nivedita Basu (Indian television producer, founder of Pehla Kadam, CEO - AR Entertainment Group) and Alok Narula (celebrity TV anchor). 

The auditions of Beauty Pageant AR Mrs India 2019 were held in Lucknow, Pune, Delhi, Kolkata, Guwahati, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Gurugram, Udaipur and Mumbai. The results of these auditions will be announced in July, which will be followed by the grand finale of AR Mrs India 2019 in Mumbai. 
Ashish Rai, founder of AR Entertainment Group, said, “We want to give a chance to all married women to fulfil their dreams and express their talent. We are not taking any fees or hidden charges from contestants, because we care for the women of our proud nation.”

