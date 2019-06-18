People's problems in Bengaluru will be solved at police station level itself: New police chief

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar took charge as the new Police Commissioner of Bengaluru on Monday.

Outgoing police commissioner T Suneel Kumar formally passed the baton to Alok Kumar, handing over the charge to him. Speaking to reporters, Alok Kumar said he will do the job as per the instructions of his seniors and the government. When asked about his priorities, he said he wanted problems of people to be solved at the police station level itself.

“We should not make people run from one station to the other or approach senior officers citing various reasons. Those who come without any reference or recommendation should be heard and their problems should be solved,” he added.

Speaking about curbing the menace of rowdies, Alok Kumar said he would welcome those who want to reform themselves. Alok Kumar, who attended to a complaint related to domestic violence case as soon as he took charge, instructed his staff to keep track of the complainants who visit him and follow up on the action taken by the police concerned.