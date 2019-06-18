Home Cities Bengaluru

Pourakarmikas demand rights of permanent employees

They also demanded quality education for their children under RTE in government schools and health cards.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 800 pourakarmikas staged a protest at Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s (BBMP) head office on Monday, demanding the same rights and working conditions as their colleagues who are permanent employees.

President of the Pourakarmika Union in Bengaluru, P N Muthyalappa, said they demanded the government to make them permanent employees so they can avail the benefits of government schemes.

They submitted a memorandum to BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad, who sought time, but assured to look into the matter. The workers threatened to go on a strike, if their demands are not met at the earliest.

BBMP pourakarmikas protest

