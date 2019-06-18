Home Cities Bengaluru

Traffic diversion for Metro work leaves many puzzled

Part of Kamaraj Rd is closed for construction of underground MG Rd stn

Published: 18th June 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Barricades have come up on MG Road for underground Metro stn works | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commuters moving from MG Road towards Cubbon Road will now have to look for alternatives. A stretch of around 200 metres between MG Road and Cubbon Road, covering a portion of Kamaraj Road has been closed down from Monday and will remain closed for atleast three to four years as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) begins constructing the underground MG Road metro station.

This stretch is a part of the 21 kms Gottigere- Nagawara Metro (Phase 2) line. Previously during Phase I construction, areas like Minsk square, where the Cubbon Park underground station came up, the road was closed for nearly five years. However, in case of Kamaraj road, the BMRCL is aiming at reopening the road within three to four years.

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said the Army school on Kamaraj road will not be affected during this time. He said that works would be taken up only on one portion of the road, with army land on both sides.

Justifying the duration, Seth said that the station required digging, foundation laying and site work to be completed. “The BMRCL will not close down any other road stretch for so long. Next, after six months a portion of Tannery Road will be shut down for shifting utilities,” he said.

While the road closure was advertised by both the BMRCL and the Traffic Police, commuters were agitated and confused on Monday morning when they were met with barricades and signs announcing the closure. They took to social media to vent their ire.

Traffic cops deployed onsite, to guide motorists said many people were unaware of the diversions. However, citizens opined that work could have been done in parts, without closing such a busy stretch. “No alternate road arrangements have been made, MG Road, Cubbon Road and surrounding areas are crucial stretches,” said Arun P, a regular commuter on this stretch.

Traffic diversions for the next few years

For those travelling from Mayo Hall towards Cauvery Emporium on MG Road, there will be no right turn to Kamaraj Road at the junction. They will have to go to Anil Kumble Circle and take a right to reach Central Street and BRV Junction.

Similarly those coming from Queen’s Circle to MG Road and Cauvery Emporium, will not be allowed to take a left towards Kamaraj Road. Instead, they can take a left at Anil Kumble circle and continue on Central Street and BRV Junction. For those travelling from BRV Junction and Cubbon Road Junction, a right turn to reach Kamaraj Road will not be possible. They will have to continue till Manipal Centre, Dickenson junction and take a right towards Garuda Mall. Vehicular traffic from Commercial Street towards MG Road will be banned and motorists will have to take a right at Cubbon Road and proceed to BRV Junction.

