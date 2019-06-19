Home Cities Bengaluru

50 foreign ‘tourism ambassadors’ to perform yoga in Lalbagh 

In a bid to promote wellness tourism in Karnataka, tourism ministry is bringing 50 international delegates to perform yoga and act as its brand ambassadors back home. 

Published: 19th June 2019 06:19 AM

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to promote wellness tourism in Karnataka, tourism ministry is bringing 50 international delegates to perform yoga and act as its brand ambassadors back home. This is the first time delegates from 15 nations are visiting the state to experience its wellness potential, and help attract more tourists. “The ministry has chosen Karnataka, and it coincides with International Yoga Day,” Mohamed Farouk, director, Ministry of Tourism, said. 

They will participate in a yoga session at Lalbagh, along with 500 other people. They will also visit Vivekananda Yoga Anusandana Samsthana in Jigani, and Jindal Naturecure Institute on Tumkur Road. 
After Yoga Day was announced in 2015, the ministry brings teams to different regions every year. Last year, it was Mumbai. 

Farouk said Karnataka has potential to promote wellness tourism, which is popular among foreign tourists. Destinations like Karwar, Bengaluru, Gokarna and Udupi can be promoted as hubs that combine leisure with wellness. The delegates, comprising tour operators, media persons and bloggers, were chosen by Indian consulates based on their contribution to the Indian tourism market. 

