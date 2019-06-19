Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru firms turn to yoga for enhancing employee health, productivity

 Bogged down by long working hours and performance-related stress, corporate workers in Bengaluru, as also the employers, are realising the need to stay fit.

Employees engage in yoga at work to stay fit

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bogged down by long working hours and performance-related stress, corporate workers in Bengaluru, as also the employers, are realising the need to stay fit. In a bid to take care of their mental and physical health, and enhance the productivity levels, several companies are now adopting yoga as a means to achieve this. “The yoga sessions at my office help us lead a healthy and balanced work life,” Gaurav Tiwari, team lead, Philips Innovation Campus, Manyata Tech Park, told CE. “These are simple techniques, but go a long way to help one stay proactive and think positively. Now, I am a regular practitioner,” he added. 

Yoga events also benefit companies by forging team building at workplace, besides, maintaining employee health. “As the world leans towards healthier lifestyles, wellness practices are gaining traction and spilling over into the workplace,” lifestyle coach and yogapreneur, Akshar, pointed out, adding that the demand for corporate yoga is growing rapidly. “Companies earlier wanted to hold yoga workshops for stress relief, but now, they are open to learning new practices of asana and pranayama,” Akshar added. 

In addition to regular yoga classes on meditation, many firms also organise one-day sessions to provide  tips on fitness, as well as personal mentorship to the workers, including members of senior management. 
“We look for opportunities that fit in our schedule,” Sumit Kumar, software developer manager, Amazon, Marathahalli, said. “It’s common to hear issues like body stiffness, stress, and other health problems. Hence, our company started yoga sessions,” he added. 

Yoga schools have also customised their lessons according to the needs of the corporates. “We have come up with Desktop Yoga. This 15-20 minute yoga includes shoulder and backbone stretches, and exercise for eyes. We guide the employees in the initial sessions. Later on, they can practise it after every three hours at their workplace itself,” Neetu Singh, co-founder of Total Yoga, said.

Singh’s assertion is seconded by Rameswari Soren, a software engineer at DXC Technology on Hosur Road. Soren said, “Yoga has changed our team’s everyday practices. Each person in the team is growing mentally and spiritually, with good physical health.”

