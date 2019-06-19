‘Bringing them home on Day 1 is my favourite memory’

Geetanjali Chitnis By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I have two cats from the same litter. The male is Max, and the female is Zara. They are both 18 months old, and are common Indian street cats. Growing up living with my parents, I always had pets and my cat (Cookie) was my companion for 13 years. She died a few months before I got married. I moved into our own place with my husband in 2015, and this was the first time I was without a furry companion.

In 2017, we moved in to a more pet-friendly home and thought it was a good time to get a pet. Then, a friend told us about a litter of kittens who would be up for adoption soon. Initially, we were only going to get one kitten but then, the same friend recommended we get two since they would be perfect companions. Bringing them home on day one is my favourite memory. These two love being in the same room with us. Zara loves getting a belly-rub first thing in the morning, and Max loves to oversee what happens in the kitchen.

The two years I was without a pet were incredibly hard. Pets can almost always sense what your mood is, and will try to be exactly what you need at that time. Sometimes, the nicest part of my day will be when my cats curl up beside me. Having a pet also means you never come home to an empty house.

Both Max and Zara have a fascination for hair ties, and will do anything to get their paws on one. They’ve even been known to pull them from my hair while I’m asleep!

It is hard to see your pet in pain, and I still have to squeeze my eyes shut when these two need to get their vaccinations. I find it disappointing when I see posts online about abandoned pets due to owners moving houses, having a child, etc (I know they are genuine instances of a crisis sometimes, so I don’t mean to generalise).

For indoor-only cats, you need to regularly clear their litter box, clip their nails and groom them. I was concerned about how I would be able to manage. But then, you find yourself wanting to do the best for your pet, no matter what.The author is the head of branding & communications, Geist