Home Cities Bengaluru

Depts lock horns over prime HMT land

Panel finds 559 acres given to the company in 1950s continue to be reserve forest land
 

Published: 19th June 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A high-level committee constituted under the Chief Secretary and forest department to find the extent of encroached forest land in Bengaluru found that 599 acres of land given to HMT Limited in the 1950s continues to be a reserve forest patch till date. This land has now created a rift between the revenue and forest departments. Many IAS officers are of the opinion that this prime land be handed 
over completely to HMT. They have asked the forest department to prepare the denotification papers. 

According to realtors, the land located on Ballari Road costs not less than Rs 4,000 per square foot, currently. “It is a notified reserve forest patch. But revenue department officials and the state government want the land to be handed over to HMT, which has already stopped operations. The government leased out the land to HMT without denotifying it in the 1950s.

The lessee further sold the land to private builders to raise money. The state government is unable to recover the illegally sold land and even trace the lease documents. Thus the committee wants to set the anomaly right,” sources in the committee told TNIE. The forest department has requested the state government to at least hand over the undeveloped parts of the 599 acres which can be converted into green cover to increase lung spaces in Bengaluru. According to forest department records, there are only 47,951.12 hectares of land available with it. 

But revenue department officials argue that since it is already a demarcated area, it cannot be given back. 
The HMT land has been under litigation for over two years now. Cases were handed over to CBI and even heard in the Karnataka High Court. Despite repeated attempts, HMT officials were not available for comment. 

This is not the only land the forest department wants back. It wants to acquire the undeveloped lands on the Bengaluru University campus on Mysuru Road. Forest officials are yet to survey the lands there to know the exact extent. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HMT Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp