Ever worry about asteroid hitting earth? Here’s a chance to learn more about it 

Deepthi Gabriela M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coming up in the city is a chance for you to take a close look at some meteorites from as far as South America and Africa. Six meteorites will be on display at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on the occasion of International Asteroid Day on June 30. Bangalore Association for Science Education with the planetarium is organising various events around the occasion in a bid to raise public awareness about asteroid impact hazards and inform people about the crisis communication actions to be taken in case of a credible threat arising due to a near-Earth object.

The upcoming event would be the third edition of Asteroid Day to be observed in the city. “In regard to the previous destruction and collisions on the lithosphere, asteroid day is to create awareness about the catastrophes racing towards the surface of the Earth. As technology advances, it becomes a necessity to learn of the past and the future mechanisms of the meteorites,” said Pramod G. Galgali, Director, Jawaharlal Nehru Plantarium.

The event will also feature poster exhibits on the fundamental understanding of asteroids, along with the display of six meteorites – Iron Meteorite, Stony Meteorite Chrondrite and Stony Iron Meteorite fragment from Sahara Desert, Morocco; Seymehan Pallarite from Magadan Region, Russia; Iron Nickle from Campo Del Cielo, Argentina; and Iron Nickle from Mantan, China.

Senior scientific officer Dr M V Anand will hold an educational programme and workshop for high school students on asteroid detection, mapping and locating their presence, understanding the velocity and other dimensional studies regarding asteroids.

“The workshop is a conduit through which, using data bases and technology, we will teach the students how to detect an asteroid present in the near-Earth distance,” Anand told CE.Also a part of the event will be a public lecture by Dr Jitendra Nath Goswami, former director, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad on asteroids and the contribution of the scientific community to the subject.