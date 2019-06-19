Home Cities Bengaluru

Ever worry about asteroid hitting earth? Here’s a chance to learn more about it 

The upcoming event would be the third edition of Asteroid Day to be observed in the city. 

Published: 19th June 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Onlookers at the event held on Asteroid Day last year

By Deepthi Gabriela M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Coming up in the city is a chance for you to take a close look at some meteorites from as far as South America and Africa. Six meteorites will be on display at Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium on the occasion of International Asteroid Day on June 30. Bangalore Association for Science Education with the planetarium is organising various events around the occasion in a bid to raise public awareness about asteroid impact hazards and inform people about the crisis communication actions to be taken in case of a credible threat arising due to a near-Earth object.

The upcoming event would be the third edition of Asteroid Day to be observed in the city. “In regard to the previous destruction and collisions on the lithosphere, asteroid day is to create awareness about the catastrophes racing towards the surface of the Earth. As technology advances, it becomes a necessity to learn of the past and the future mechanisms of the meteorites,” said Pramod G. Galgali, Director, Jawaharlal Nehru Plantarium.

The event will also feature poster exhibits on the fundamental understanding of asteroids, along with the display of six meteorites – Iron Meteorite, Stony Meteorite Chrondrite and Stony Iron Meteorite fragment from Sahara Desert, Morocco; Seymehan Pallarite from Magadan Region, Russia; Iron Nickle from Campo Del Cielo, Argentina; and Iron Nickle from Mantan, China.

Senior scientific officer Dr M V Anand will hold an educational programme and workshop for high school students on asteroid detection, mapping and locating their presence, understanding the velocity and other dimensional studies regarding asteroids.

“The workshop is a conduit through which, using data bases and technology, we will teach the students how to detect an asteroid present in the near-Earth distance,” Anand told CE.Also a part of the event will be a public lecture by Dr Jitendra Nath Goswami, former director, Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad on asteroids and the contribution of the scientific community to the subject.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp