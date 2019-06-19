Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Harassed’ woman records video, kills self

A 38-year-old woman killed herself at her house in Devanahalli on Monday.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman killed herself at her house in Devanahalli on Monday. She left behind a video recording in which she alleged that she was harassed by her house owner Somashekar and his wife Geetha. The deceased is Manjula, wife of Subramani, a driver. After the incident, Manjula’s relatives protested outside the police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

Manjula 

In his statement to the police, Subramani said they had taken the house on lease from Somashekar for three years and had paid Rs 3.5 lakh. However, Somashekar sold the house to someone else and started harassing the couple, asking them to vacate before the agreement ended. A senior police officer said that Subramani refused to vacate as they had moved in only a year ago. 

Eventually, both families filed police cases a week ago. Subramani told TNIE that on Monday he was called to Devanahalli police station.

“When I reached, SI Gangadharaiah slapped me. Geetha and her relative Bindu were also there. When I came out of the station, they also assaulted me. When I tried to contact my wife she was not answering the phone. I rushed home only to find her body hanging from the ceiling,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp