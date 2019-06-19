‘Harassed’ woman records video, kills self

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old woman killed herself at her house in Devanahalli on Monday. She left behind a video recording in which she alleged that she was harassed by her house owner Somashekar and his wife Geetha. The deceased is Manjula, wife of Subramani, a driver. After the incident, Manjula’s relatives protested outside the police station demanding immediate arrest of the accused.

In his statement to the police, Subramani said they had taken the house on lease from Somashekar for three years and had paid Rs 3.5 lakh. However, Somashekar sold the house to someone else and started harassing the couple, asking them to vacate before the agreement ended. A senior police officer said that Subramani refused to vacate as they had moved in only a year ago.

Eventually, both families filed police cases a week ago. Subramani told TNIE that on Monday he was called to Devanahalli police station.

“When I reached, SI Gangadharaiah slapped me. Geetha and her relative Bindu were also there. When I came out of the station, they also assaulted me. When I tried to contact my wife she was not answering the phone. I rushed home only to find her body hanging from the ceiling,” he said.