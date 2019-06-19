IMA fraud: SIT seizes jewels, property papers worth Rs 33 cr

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the IMA fraud case, has found gold and diamond valuables and property documents worth Rs 33 crore. On Monday, the SIT teams conducted raids on the IMA Jewellers office located on Jayanagar 11th Main and the flat belonging to IMA Gold founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan’s divorced wife Tabassum Banu, in Shivajanagar.

During the search at the IMA office, police seized 43 kg of gold jewels worth Rs 13 crore, 5,864-carat diamond worth Rs 17.6 crore, 520 kg of silver articles worth Rs 1.5 crore and solitaire diamonds worth Rs 1.5 crore.

At Tabassum Banu’s house, the police seized over 1.5 kg of gold jewels worth Rs 39.5 lakh, 1.5 kg silver articles, Rs 2.69 lakh cash and property documents related to a flat purchased in SRK Garden in Tilaknagar, valued at Rs 1.20 crore. Besides, the SIT has already identified 26 immovable properties belonging to Khan, including commercial complexes, land, school and apartments, the police said.

Mansoor spotted in UAE?

While the SIT is continuing to investigate into the whereabouts of the managing director and founder of I Monetary Advisory (IMA) Mansoor Khan, there were some media reports claiming that he was spotted with his wives and children at Ras al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, speaking to TNIE, Special Investigation Team chief officer Ravikante Gowda said, “There is no such information. We are still investigating. We know he has fled the country but there is no further information as yet.” Five days ago, the SIT had written to the Ministry of Home and External Affairs to issue a Red Corner Notice against Mansoor.