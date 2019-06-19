Karnataka govt tells HC: Steel bridge project is dropped  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Tuesday informed Karnataka High Court that it has dropped the controversial multi-crore six-lane steel flyover/bridge project proposed by Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

A government order dated May 4, 2017 was placed by the Additional Advocate General Dinesh Rao before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad. Taking note of it, the court disposed of the public interest litigation filed by a city-based foundation questioning the project in 2016.

The petitioners had challenged the project of construction of six lane elevated road from Basaveshwara Circle to Hebbal flyover via Le Meridian and Mekhri Circle, in the city by the Bengaluru Development Authority.

The petitioner contended that there has been blatant violation of the provision of Article 243ZE of the Constitution of India, as the proposal was not placed before the Bangalore Metropolitan Planning Committee and the public wasn’t consulted before taking it up.

HC dismisses KAT chairman’s appeal for higher salary

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the order passed by the single judge rejecting the petition filed by Karnataka State Administrative Tribunal (KAT) chairman Justice K Bhakthavatsala. The KAT chairman had sought directions to the state and the Centre to pay salary on par with the High Court Chief Justice. In the writ appeal before the division bench, Bhakthavatsala had challenged the order passed by the single judge last April.

The single bench had upheld the contention of the Centre that law does not allow paying higher salary to the chairman as the said post is equivalent to a High Court judge. Justice Bhakthavatsala contended that denial of salary equivalent to a Chief Justice is illegal as the salary of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) chairman is equivalent to that of a High Court Chief Justice. He said there cannot be a distinction between CAT and KAT chairman as they carry out similar work.

High Court tells govt, BBMP to install CCTVs near city lakes

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday directed the state government and BBMP to install CCTV cameras around lakes to keep an eye on miscreants and stop encroachments. The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued this direction in relation to a batch of PILs filed seeking directions to save the lakes in the city.

The bench has directed the BBMP to clear garbage around lakes every day. The court also directed the state to ensure that survey of stormwater drains is carried out. It said the encroachments should be removed within six weeks from the date of receiving the report and the state has to come up with a scheme to prevent encroachment of stormwater drains within six weeks. The court in its interim directions mentioned several guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board to be followed in immersion of idols and dispose of pooja materials, which has to be taken note by the BBMP.