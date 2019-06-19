Home Cities Bengaluru

Kidwai goes green: 7,000 saplings  to be planted on campus in phases

In a bid to reduce air pollution, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) has decided to plant trees in and around the campus.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to reduce air pollution, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology (KMIO) has decided to plant trees in and around the campus. The first phase of tree planting will comprise 2,000 plantings, while 5,000 saplings will be planted in the second phase. “When patients sees more greenery around them, they feel happier and it boosts their morale, said Dr C Ramachandra, director, KMIO.

The first phase has begun, with hospital staff planting more 1,000 trees in front of the main block, and Shantidhama, Sipani and Daga blocks. “We are focussing on fruit-bearing trees as they attract birds, butterflies and squirrels. We have also planted some medicinal saplings,” added Dr Ramachandra.

Dr Ramchandra said that environmentalist Dr Yellappa Reddy and members of Indus Herbs are heading the plantation drive. Patients, when they cough or sneeze, release bacteria and viruses into the air. So to purify the air, they are planting ‘volatile’ saplings. “Maruga patra, terminalia arjuna, tulsi and plumeria are a few plants that are rich in volatile perfume oils. These oils evaporate and enrich the air, also killing bacteria. We are planting 200 such species of trees and climbers at the campus,” said Reddy.

Fruit trees such as gooseberry, mango, jamun, jackfruit, fig, lemon and apple have been planted. 
As part of the second phase, saplings will be planted in the hospital’s backyards, where they are looking to construct multi-level parking with trees surrounding it. Once the multi-level parking is finalised, we will start planting,” said Dr Ramchandra. Dr Reddy added that they are looking to get indoor plants for the hospital, for which they are asking people to come forward and donate.

‘We Can’, motivating cancer patients

Ordinary people demonstrating extraordinary courage. They are proving they can beat cancer and use their experience to motivate others. Susan Abraham (50), a golfer, complained of bloated abdomen frequently. It was diagnosed that she was suffering from Pseudomyxoma Peritonei, a kind of cancer where the abdominal activity is filled with jelly-like fluid due to the rupture of the appendix. She underwent surgery where 80% of her large intestine was cut and joined with the small intestine.

Chemotherapy followed. Susan has recovered and is back to playing golf. She joined the Cancer survivors support and rehabilitation group called ‘We Can’, launched by Manipal Hospitals. “Being a cancer patient I know how one feels. By being a part of ‘We Can’, I can help other patients,” said Susan. Dr. Somashekhar S P, HoD & Chairman - Surgical Oncology, Manipal Comprehensive Cancer Centre said, “Patients show positive signs after hearing stories of cancer survivors and hence we felt the need for launching ‘We can’.”

