Home Cities Bengaluru

Let’s go offline: group brings b’lureans together

With an aim to facilitate face-to-face interaction, That Extra Step brings people closer with games, movie nights and other activities across the city

Published: 19th June 2019 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

That Extra Step consists of individuals above the age of 16 years

By Nisha Jain M
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Making friends offline is a challenge today. But what if you could meet people face-to-face, play childhood games and just have fun? It is this idea that helped form That Extra Step. Shubha Pradha Somashekar, (31), a former corporate employee, her brother, Harihara S S (25), and Abhay Toshniwal, their mentor, came up with the concept. “The idea for That Extra Step came to us in our living room, when we realised that there isn’t much to do in the city that doesn’t involve alcohol,” says Somashekar.

The first event they organised was a movie night at Cooke Town with 25 people. Hosting similar events helped them grow their community.“I’ve found that things are always done better as a team. But nowadays, it is harder to connect to people offline and we wanted to change that. We’re a full-time registered business now,” said Harihara. “That Extra Step currently has a community of 90 members, apart from those that participate in other events.

The group seeks to create a judgement-free
space to connect with strangers

As of now, we do not have a fixed venue and often collaborate with places like The Bohemian House. Some events are free, while others are chargeable,” he added. By fixing the problem of urban isolation. it seeks to create a judgement-free space. They started by playing frisbee and badminton at Cubbon Park, and regularly host movie and game nights, sing-alongs and private events.  

“I’ve been associated with That Extra Step since last November. I was in Mumbai for a year and found that I was asocial. But this has changed me. I find this concept extremely useful because we often miss out on connecting offline. In fact, I play the guitar and have been able to collaborate with fellow musicians too,” said Jyotish Mani, CMC Administrator at L&TI.

The group consists of individuals above age 16. “A friend recommended it to me. It’s been three months since I joined and every event that I’ve taken part in is like a vacation. We play games like chain-cut and woodcutter, which is usually relaxing,” said marketing professional Akash Bhat.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp