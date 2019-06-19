One killed as gang attacks duo with a machete

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A group of three men attacked an electrician and a condiment shop owner in Malleswaram on Monday night, killing the electrician on the spot. The deceased is Ganesh, 35, a resident of Vinayaka Block in Guttahalli. His friend, Srinivas Rao is recovering from injuries on his shoulder in a hospital in the city.

The police said that the incident took place at 10.30pm when Ganesh and Srinivas were on their way home on a bike. The bike-borne men targeted Ganesh, who was riding pillion, and attacked him with a machete on his neck.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Based on a complaint by Rao, the police is in search of the assailants. The exact motive for the murder yet to be known.