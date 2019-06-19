Home Cities Bengaluru

Pervert enters girls’ toilet, threatens to kill them

A pervert gained entry into the toilet of a girls’ convent in Whitefield and asked students to give their names and addresses and threatened to kill them if they didn’t.

By MG Chetan
BENGALURU:  A pervert gained entry into the toilet of a girls’ convent in Whitefield and asked students to give their names and addresses and threatened to kill them if they didn’t. The incident took place on June 10 and a complaint has been registered with the Whitefield police on Friday. The school’s principal, who filed a complaint, has also shared the CCTV grab of the suspect, who appears to be around 30 years old, with the police. The police said that they have started the investigation and are yet to trace the culprit.

CCTV grab of the suspect
who entered a girls’ toilet

According to the complaint, the incident took place between 12.15 pm and 12.35 pm on June 10. The suspect entered the girls’ washroom located on the first floor of the school building. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the principal said that the staff got to know of it only after some students complained of a man entering the washroom. “By the time we went and checked, he had vanished.

He asked about 5-10 students to give their details but none of them shared it. We suspect that he has jumped the compound wall at the back of the school and entered the premises.”“After the incident, we have increased the number of security personnel and have also restricted entry of outsiders to the school office located on the ground floor.

Their access to other floors has been restricted and even the parents have been requested to cooperate,” she added. She said that that the suspect’s image of the suspect has been captured in the CCTV cameras installed. The Whitefield police have booked the culprit for voyeurism, criminal intimidation and trespassing.

