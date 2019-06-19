Security at hospitals: Karnataka sets up police outposts

Yathiraju By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While doctors across the country are demanding better security at hospitals after attacks on them, Karnataka is in the forefront of protecting its medical staff. It has already taken steps to establish police outposts in government hospitals across the state and also provide required personnel from the existing police force to man them round-the-clock.

This follows a suo motu case registered by Karnataka Lokayukta Justice P Vishwanatha Shetty in the larger public interest considering the constant threat to the life of doctors. As per a recent communication placed before the Lokayukta by the home department, such steps on police outposts have been taken. This was after the office of the DG and IGP on May 18 informed the Additional Chief Secretary of the home department that measures have been taken to deploy the police personnel from the existing force to the outposts in 33 hospitals including five major hospitals in Bengaluru and on the premises of district hospitals that come under the medical education department in 28 revenue districts.

Further, it was informed that as per the Lokayukta directives, police personnel will be deployed from existing force to outposts in Bengaluru but same will be difficult for outposts in district units due to shortage of police personnel. Hence, a proposal was placed before the government for creating new posts, the office of the DG and IGP said.

According to this communication, one SI (sub inspector) with two head constables (HC) and three police constables (PC) are deployed on the Victoria Hospital premises. Similarly, three HCs and 3 PCs each are deployed on Kidwai, Nimhans and Jayadeva Hospital premises while 2 PSIs, 2 HCs and 2 PCs are deployed on Bowring Hospital premises. One ASI with two HCs and 3 PCs are deployed in KIMS at Hubballi-Dharwad.

Health and family welfare department was directed to provide basic facilities like 20x20 ft room, electricity and water at the outposts. For each outpost, Rs 2,40,000 is being spent for providing wireless set, walkie talkie, furniture, computers and telephone. As the finance department did not give approval for creating new posts, the Lokayukta had directed to open the outposts with getting personnel from existing police force and it was considered.

Lokayukta Justice Shetty said: “I appreciate the financial constraints the state government has to face for creating additional posts in the cadre of police constables and head constables, totalling 198 posts. It needs no mention that the outposts are required to be established, keeping in mind the effective and purposeful healthcare required to be extended by the government doctors to the ailing patients who are from the poorer sections of the society.”