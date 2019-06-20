Act against illegal transportation of school kids, file report: HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Dissatisfied with the action taken by the state police in response to illegal transportation of labourers and school children in goods vehicles and autorickshaws, the Karnataka High Court directed the state government to file a fresh report on the action taken.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H T Narendra Prasad issued this direction after going through the compliance report submitted by the police. This was during the hearing of a PIL filed by Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

The court said it was not clear if the police was carrying out special drives near schools to check unauthorised transportation. “We are not satisfied with the steps taken by the state,” the court said. It adjourned the hearing to July 16.