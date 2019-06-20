Home Cities Bengaluru

Agencies to share data with BBMP control room

Citizens in Bengaluru have been longing for government agencies to work in tandem.

Published: 20th June 2019

By  Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Citizens in Bengaluru have been longing for government agencies to work in tandem. The city’s civic agency Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will finally set up an integrated command and control centre (ICCC) where citizens can address their grievances pertaining to various agencies. While the agency is hoping to rope in as many government agencies as possible, officials state that traffic police crime department, BWSSB and BDA are expected to come in soon too. 

The 20,000 sq ft command centre will be housed at BBMP’s head office and is expected to take 18 months for its execution, according to BBMP Joint Commissioner (Projects) Dr Ravikumar Surpur. “Consultations are on as of now and we have not kept a fixed number of agencies. The data received from them will be integrated to make work easier for everyone. For example, the ICCC will be ideal if an agency wants some traffic data using its CCTV cameras to understand vehicular movement and start work for drainage system,” said Ravikumar.  

The control room will also be used as a centralised system for the civic agency itself. Earlier this year, D Randeep, special commissioner (Solid Waste Management) said a control room will be enabled for digital storage of information, which will help the BBMP track, analyse and evaluate the waste management system more effectively. This will also be integrated along with the ICCC, Ravikumar told CE. “The system depends on how many agencies are involved and how much data they are willing to share,” he added.

The ICCC will have a call centre that will function in both English and Kannada. The calls will be diverted to the concerned department based on grievances, an official said. “We are still in the initial stages and yet to file a detailed project report,” said Ravikumar.

