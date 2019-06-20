Bengaluru prepared to celebrate International Yoga Day

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: International Yoga Day is round the corner. For yoga enthusiasts and meditation lovers, many yogapreneurs and training clubs in Bengaluru are hosting various public sessions to mark the day.

Let’s have a glimpse of major yoga sessions that are happening in the city as a part of International Yoga Day. Cubbon Park is a refreshing place for people to hang out with families and friends.

On June 20, you can try something different here. Known for conducting free yoga classes, Preeti’s Wellness Yoga holds daily classes from 6.15am to 7.15am at Cubbon Park. As a part of International Yoga Day celebrations, she will lead a special yoga class in the park from 5.30am to 7.30am.

Malls are meant to be crowded places. But on this International Yoga Day, VR Bengaluru is turning to be a place to celebrate tranquillity and meditation. Rossé Fem Social, a women leisure hub is collaborating with VR Bengaluru mall, Whitefield, to host a yoga session that will cover asanas, meditation and body alignment. The session will be led by Sonia Gryszata, yoga guru, dance instructor and a Rossé member on June 21 at 7 am.

At the same time, those who are regular yoga practitioners can try something different at Forum Shantiniketan mall, Whitefield. Titled Yogathon, the mall is coming up with a 108 Suryanamaskar challenge that has to be done in algorithm. Instructors from Art of Living will guide the participants at the event on June 22 at 6.30am.

Making the International Yoga Day celebrations more colourful, Akshar Yoga, Bengaluru is arranging special yoga sessions that cover basic and advanced asana practice, pranayama practice and mudra practice along with the cultural events. This grand celebration of yoga is happening at ITC Windsor, Golf Course road on June 21 from 10am-2.30pm.

If you are looking for a stress relief session, then the walk-in yoga session at Inorbit Mall, Whitefield can be a perfect one for you. The mall has tied up with Art of Living Foundation and the yoga experts at the event will take you through different asanas and exercises to help you perfectly soothe your mind.The session will be held on June 21 from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

Malls in Bengaluru are also thinking out-of-the-box and trying to raise awareness on healthy lifestyle on this International Yoga Day. The Orion East Mall, Banaswadi main road, is collaborating with International Day of Yoga Celebration Committee, Bengaluru and Keshava Seva Samithi to conduct free health camp along with yoga sessions on June 21 from 6am to 10am.