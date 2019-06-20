Bommanahalli likely to become first plastic-free zone in Bengaluru

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In three months, all 16 wards of Bommanahalli zone aim to be plastic-free. In order to achieve the goal, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) health inspectors carried out the first phase of a huge plastic seizure drive in ward 175 of Bommanhalli and Ward 189 Hongasandra on June 17.The move was carried out after residents approached joint commissioner Dr Soujanya A on June 16. “The excessive use of plastic in stores frustrated us,” said Dr Shanthi Tummala, member of HSR Layout Resident Welfare Association, adding that residents were happy about the quick action taken.

Seven teams, constituting three health inspectors and one resident each, went to different localities to seize plastic. Venkatesh H, senior health inspector of Bommanahalli zone, revealed that about one tonne of plastic was seized and `2 lakh fine collected. “We have got orders to make Bommanahalli zone plastic-free in three months,” he said, adding that 28 members and the police took part during the first phase of the drive, wherein plastic was seized from 80 shops.

The momentum of the drive still continues, with health inspectors taking the initiative themselves. “We are seizing about 75-100 kg of plastic every day and fining them`35,000-40,000. After the zone is plastic-free, we will continue to conduct regular checks,” said Venkatesh.

He revealed that on Sunday, the team of 28 will get together again for another drive. Dr Shanthi said ward 174, HSR Layout, is almost plastic free. “Many residents voluntarily went to vendors and conducted awareness programmes. The ward is now 90 per cent plastic-free. The remaining 10 per cent will also be taken care of soon,” she said.

Part of the credit also goes to MLA M Sathish Reddy, who refuses to oblige vendor requests about reinstating the use of plastic. “This is the first time we are seeing political will in encouraging non-use of plastic,” said Dr Shanthi.