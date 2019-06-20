DC makes surprise visits to hospital, suspends erring officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Commissioner BM Vijay Shankar, who made a surprise visit to Government General Hospital in KR Puram on Tuesday, found expired drugs were being given to patients. Even the stocks register was missing. Apart from this, he noticed that one of the doctors, Dr Sujatha, was also not in the hospital and patients were waiting in a queue for her.

When the chief pharmacist was called to enquire, he remained unavailable and then when the Medical Superintendent, Dr Chandrashekhar was called, even he wasn’t available in the office. When contacted, he lied saying that he was in a Zilla Panchayat meeting, but it was found that there was no meeting.

A letter was sent a letter to the government to suspend the doctor, pharmacist and superintendent immediately. Medicines were seized and sent to district health officer. He also ordered for an enquiry on storekeeper Shakeela, who ran away with the stock register.

He conducted a surprise visit at the taluk headquarters, where the Grade 2 tahsildar S Sharadha was absent without any intimidation to the authorities. When he was contacted, he didn’t respond. Shankar ordered for her suspension, as many people had complained against her. Apart from her, two other special tahsildars were also suspended.