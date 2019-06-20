Despite flaws, railway board says all is well at Bangalore Cantonment station

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers at Cantonment railway station often have a tough time with luggage as the station has no escalators or lifts. There are no ramps for the disabled either. Whenever an announcement is made about an approaching train, people have to gather their luggage, scale steep steps and rush to the platform. Even entering the platform after parking across the station is a herculean task due to the lack of any signal.

On Wednesday, a four-member Passenger Services Committee of the Railway Board, headed by Ramesh Chandra Ratn visited KSR, Cantonment and Yeshwanthpur railway stations to assess the amenities for passengers. Top railway officials took the team around platforms, toilets and catering units. However, the committee seems to have been satisfied with all the facilities provided, except that they suggested enhancing facilities like lift and escalator.

Ratn told TNIE that passengers were provided all the amenities at the stations and the committee was satisfied. “We have asked them to reposition the location of dustbins of the general waiting room. The toilets were clean and the hygiene of the stalls was satisfactory,” he said.

A railway official said the Hallimane stall at Cantonment was spruced up as the committee would be visiting. “If they believe everything to be fine, there will be no scope for improvement. So many facilities are required at Cantonment railway station. The whole affair is an eyewash,” he added.