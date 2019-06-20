How do you keep your employees motivated all the time?  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: We work towards the betterment of an employee’s health with yoga at our workplace three days a week. We also create employee friendly policies like paid leaves for not only employee’s birthday but also for their spouse’s birthday or their wedding anniversary. Flexible work timings is not a matter of policy but way of life for us. Our induction is designed to storyboard new joiners by sharing inspiring stories about the organisation, instead of boring presentations.

Soundwaves are the most natural form of communication on the planet, so we use them as a medium to create a motivated workplace culture. Few instances where we do so: Welcoming the first day of the new year with the sound of ‘Morning Raga’ played by one of our staff members, singing the national anthem; experiencing the powerful inner voice through meditation at work, which is done once a week and singing songs during our official weekly morning meetings. – Vinay Trivedi, head, human resource, ToneTag

We have people from the length and breadth of the country working with us. Thus it becomes essential to integrate remote teams into the system in a seamless manner. We believe that it is important to create and nurture an intrinsically inclusive ecosystem to encourage employee performance and bring out the best in each of our team members.

We involve everyone as part of the bigger picture by looking beyond any difference of opinions and binding everyone towards a common goal. This means we need to consider all input parameters, which fetch results and this is what makes any successful business sustainable in the long run. Timely communication and transparency are key elements of our approach; one where differences in values and perspective are not only respected but also treated as an asset.– Ambarish Ghosh, founder and director, The Hillcart Tales

It is of utmost importance as a start-up to achieve and exceed our goals. But, it shouldn’t come at the cost of employee happiness. It is a well-known fact that employees perform better when they are cared for. Thus, I encourage my team to maintain a work-life balance. Instant recognition of employees’ hard work and efforts goes a long way in motivating them.

The guiding principles to employee motivation are flexibility, recognition and open dialogue. I always encourage my team to not lose track of what makes them happy. Our employees have flexible timing and work-from-home options.

Melorra Hats Off programme is designed to reward high performers every month. With an open-door policy, every member will have direct access to me and the management team. We are an inclusive organisation and are transparent in all our communication, which also plays a role in boosting employee motivation.– Saroja Yeramilli, CEO and Founder, Melorra

Our prime focus is to motivate our team through multiple experiments. We encourage our lead experience designers to run a project. And also we have implemented ways for fresh designers to learn from experienced ones. We also have programmes at the office every month where we invite speakers from different backgrounds to come and talk to us on a variety of subjects. The work culture consists of an environment in which employees are trusted and treated with dignity and respect.

We always consider our team as the most important asset and biggest resource. They are also encouraged to speak up about what they believe when participating in the decision-making process. We always appreciate the efforts of our employees and make sure that their work is recognised on regular basis.

– Sharan Grandigae, founder and CEO - Redd Experience Design