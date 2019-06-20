Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Music works for yoga as well as it does for dance’

Paris-based Carnatic singer from Bengaluru uses ragas to make yoga more interesting

Published: 20th June 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavana sings Sanskrit texts set to beautiful ragas and chants mantras as the yogis perform, which adds to the mystic feel of performing yoga

By Jennifer Thomas
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ahead of World Yoga Day on June 21, Paris held its celebrations on June 15 where Carnatic musician, vocalist and Bharatanatyam dancer Bhavana Pradyumna performed with great zeal at La Villete.

“I chanted all through the session commencing with Aditya hridaya, Patanjali shloka along with Samskrutha verses for good health and concluded with Shanti mantra in Carnatic ragas,” says Bhavana, who will be performing again in four more cities -–Pornichet, Guérand, Saint Nazaire and Rezé – in France on June 22 and 23.

Bhavana has been a proponent of classical Carnatic music through her organisation, The Carnatic Conservatory Of Paris (CCP), which she co-founded along with her husband, Pradyumna Kandadai. She started training at the age of six, under the tutelage of her mother, Vid Padmamalini Raghunandan, whom she describes as her first guru. 

Born and brought up in Bengaluru, she credits the city for fostering her passion for music. “My childhood in the city provided me with a beautiful, culturally rich environment. My family encouraged me to immerse myself in cultural activities,” she recounts. Her zeal to explore the world and not settle in one place has taken her around the word, and most importantly, to Paris. Through her organisation, she has undertaken various projects to promote and teach Carnatic music to a more diverse populace and has travelled across Europe in her attempt to promote music.

On International Yoga Day 2018, she was invited to sing at the beginning of an event in Paris at La Villete, a park where 2,000 yogis participated to commemorate the day. It was at this event where she was asked to play the the Tambura during the yoga session. “It was my experiment to blend in my voice with alapanas and chantings as they performed yoga. People were mesmerised with a pure voice accompanied by a Tambura alone,” she says.

Bhavana calls this combination of yoga and music as ‘Naada Yoga’. According to her, “Music works as well for yoga as it does for dance.” She sings Sanskrit texts set to beautiful ragas and chants mantras as the yogis perform, which adds to the mystic feel of performing yoga.

She’s eager to announce her new project in collaboration with 30 other artistes, a yoga anthem composed by Mysore Manjunath and written by Shatavadhani Ganesh.“This anthem will be launched on June 21 across the globe. I will be presenting the anthem at different events across France and Europe in the days to come,” says the vocalist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Yoga Day
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp