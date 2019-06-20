Senior IIM-Bangalore alumni can now go back to school

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In an attempt to address learning requirements of senior alumni, the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) has launched a ‘Back to School’ programme. The initiative is to help alumni get to speed on latest developments in management thought and action, and strengthen the connect between alumni and the B-school.

The attempt is also to strengthen the connection between degree/diploma granting programme alumni, including Executive Post Graduate Programme in Management (EPGP), Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM)/ Post Graduate Programme in Software Enterprise Management (PGSEM), Post Graduate Programme in Management (PGP), and Post Graduate Programme in Public Policy and Management (PGPPM), and the institute.

Professor G Raghuram, director, IIMB, said, “This initiative provides an opportunity to our older alums to get to speed on the latest trends in management thought and action. IIMB has been committed to the continuous learning objectives of working professionals for many years.”

The ‘Back to School’ initiative is open to alumni who graduated at least 10 years ago (2009 batch and earlier). A limited number of seats are being reserved for alumni in these programmes. Professor K Kumar, Dean, Alumni Relations and Development, said: “IIMB recognises the importance of adding value to the personal and professional growth of our alumni. Our alumni are our assets and ambassadors, and our relationship with them goes beyond the time they spent on campus. This is our way of giving back to our alumni.”