There’s some hope for IMA school: Education dept to call for tenders 

After protests over the fate of the Government VK Obaidullah School at Shivajinagar, which was adopted by the IMA group, parents of more than 500 children have a glimmer of hope.

Published: 20th June 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

Students and parents wait at Government VK Obaidullah School on Wednesday

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After protests over the fate of the Government VK Obaidullah School at Shivajinagar, which was adopted by the IMA group, parents of more than 500 children have a glimmer of hope. The education department will soon call for tenders to keep the pre-primary section of the school afloat. A senior official of the department told TNIE on Wednesday that the tenders would soon be called for.

Meanwhile, there has been a buzz about Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig making efforts to rope in Mohandas Pai Foundation, Infosys, and Rotary Club to meet the Rs 8.25 lakh expenditure per month calculated by the block level official. This includes Rs 2.7 lakh for salaries of teachers, Rs 1.35 lakh for the salaries of Ayas (helpers), Rs 80,000 for security, and the rest for assistance, contingency and electrical charges.

Local councillor Gunashekar K took the responsibility of relaying Baig’s promises to the parents -- a solution to their problems in ten days. “Baig is giving an assurance of quality teachers, and arrangement of security in the school. But this is not from the government,” he quickly added. 

Parents who had held protests in front of Baig’s house earlier were not convinced with oral promises. Teachers too criticised Gunashekar for trying to pull wool over their eyes by seeking 10 days time, with no assurance about their future.

A delegation of parents who met Baig while 200 others protested outside his house in the morning, said that he had promised to engage the IMA-appointed teachers in lucrative teaching jobs elsewhere. However, nothing in writing, they said. IMA-appointed teachers will meet Baig on June 20  at the school.

“Baig has promised to revert to the IMA quality of education in 10 days. Government teachers will be retained while the IMA teachers are assured of appointments in other schools,” Member of a delegation which met the MLA

“Ten days is simply a way to defer responsibility towards teachers,” IMA-appointed teachers

