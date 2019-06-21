Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru woman accuses boyfriend of rape 

A 27-year-old woman working as a nurse at a private hospital has alleged that her boyfriend raped her during Ramadan, and backed out after promising to marry her. 

Rape, crime against woman
By H M Chaithanya Swamy 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old woman working as a nurse at a private hospital has alleged that her boyfriend raped her during Ramadan, and backed out after promising to marry her. She has said in her complaint that she was in love with the accused for six years and they wanted to get married. However, recently, when her brother had gone to his native place for the festival, the accused came to the woman’s house and allegedly raped her. From the very next day, he started avoiding her phone calls and refused to marry her.

Asma (name changed) is a resident of Muneshwaranagar on Hosur Road. She has filed a complaint against her boyfriend Abdul (28), (name changed), a resident of BTM Layout. Abdul is a technician at a private hospital. He has been arrested by Bandepalya police and sent to Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. 

Asma reportedly told the police that she met Abdul six years ago in a private hospital when she was searching for a job. He gave her his mobile number and started sending her messages and calling her often. They became close in a couple of months, after which Abdul proposed his love to her. She accepted his proposal only after he promised to marry her. 

Asma informed her parents about their relationship, after which Abdul spoke to her family members and promised to marry her. According to Asma, everything was fine till June 4, when Asma’s brother left for his native place in Andhra Pradesh to celebrate Eid with his parents. Asma had to stay back for work.

In the evening, Asma called Abdul to meet her to have iftaar. After having food, they returned to Asma’s house, where he allegedly raped her despite her pleas to indulge in sexual acts only after getting married. 
When she called Abdul the next day, he didn’t respond and started avoiding her. He also refused to marry her as, he allegedly said that his mother did not agree. 

Asma tried to convince him relentlessly for 10 days, asking him to marry her. Finally, when she realised it was a futile attempt, she approached the police and filed a complaint. An investigating officer said, Asma even spent Rs 2 lakh for the treatment of Abdul’s father. 

“When we called him to the station and asked him to marry Asma, he refused. We then subjected both to medical tests. Based on preliminary investigations, we have arrested him,” he said.

