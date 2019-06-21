Cops to pause, perform yoga in July

Bala Chauhan By

BENGALURU: Famous yogacharya and author Ira Trivedi will soon teach yoga to city police yoga for their mental and physical wellbeing. Ira’s yoga app — ‘Irayoga Wellness’ — will be launched by Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on June 21 — the International Yoga Day in New Delhi. “The app will be dubbed in Kannada for Bengaluru police. The dubbing will take two to three weeks time. I will visit Bengaluru next month to conduct the first few yoga lessons for city police.

They can later practice yoga using the app,” Ira told The New Indian Express. “Yoga will help officers in beating stress as well as relieve their bodies of tensions,” she added. Ira was in the city last week and had met the then police commissioner T Suneel Kumar to discuss yoga classes for city police officers.

Speaking about her app, Ira said that it has short, three to four minutes modules that offer customised yogasanas for various medical conditions. “My app is a new age technology that aims to bring yoga to the desk by focussing on cures to common problems of neck, back, eyes, shoulders and arms,” she added.

Meanwhile, the City police have planned a yoga session on June 21 at CAR (South) grounds between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, which will be conducted by Bengaluru-based yoga guru Puneeth.