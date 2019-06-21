Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops to pause, perform yoga in July

Famous yogacharya and author Ira Trivedi will soon teach yoga to city police yoga for their mental and physical wellbeing. 

Published: 21st June 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Women rehearse for International Day for Yoga at RR Nagar Park on Thursday | Express

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Famous yogacharya and author Ira Trivedi will soon teach yoga to city police yoga for their mental and physical wellbeing. Ira’s yoga app — ‘Irayoga Wellness’ — will be launched by Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on June 21 — the International Yoga Day in New Delhi. “The app will be dubbed in Kannada for Bengaluru police. The dubbing will take two to three weeks time. I will visit Bengaluru next month to conduct the first few yoga lessons for city police.

They can later practice yoga using the app,” Ira told The New Indian Express. “Yoga will help officers in beating stress as well as relieve their bodies of tensions,” she added. Ira was in the city last week and had met the then police commissioner T Suneel Kumar to discuss yoga classes for city police officers. 

Speaking about her app, Ira said that it has short, three to four minutes modules that offer customised yogasanas for various medical conditions. “My app is a new age technology that aims to bring yoga to the desk by focussing on cures to common problems of neck, back, eyes, shoulders and arms,” she added.
Meanwhile, the City police have planned a yoga session on June 21 at CAR (South) grounds between 7.30 am and 8.30 am, which will be conducted by Bengaluru-based yoga guru Puneeth.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga Ira Trivedi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp