Governor to participate in BU’s Yoga Day event today

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Six stages are set and mats stretched over 1 lakh sqft of playground for the biggest Yoga performance by Bangalore University, which will see the participation of the chancellor and the governor.

The event which will start with the Suryanamaskar at 7am on Thursday will see 2,500 people participating. BU Vice-Chancellor KC Venugopal said, “The programme arrangements were completed in just five days.”

12 washrooms have been installed in the physical education playground, where the programme is will be held. A pavillion which can accommodate up to 1,000 people has also been set up. Six yoga instructors will take up the sessions in sub-divisions. Water and emergency medical assistance have also been put in place along with ambulance.