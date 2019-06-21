Home Cities Bengaluru

Neighbours’ brawl over dogs turns nasty

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A school teacher has approached the police after her neighbours, whom she had complained against, allegedly vandalised an autorickshaw that belongs to her family. The teacher and her neighbours were fighting over eight dogs that the neighbours were keeping illegally, according to the teacher. 

Shashikala P, a 45-year-old teacher, is a resident of 5th main, C Cross in Byatarayanapura. According to her complaint with the police, her neighbours Sujatha and Prameela, were occupying the house next to hers on rent and they had around eight dogs of different breeds. Shashikala alleged that the dogs, which are left free, often tried to attack residents and would bark through the night, disturbing her and her family.

Her father had previously filed a complaint with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the police against the neighbours. She alleges they vandalised the autorickshaw in retaliation. “My children are not able to concentrate on studies due to the continuous barking. This menace has been going on for the past four years,” Shashikala said. 

According to Shashikala, on Monday when she was at work, Sujatha and Prameela went to her house and started ransacking the autorickshaw. Other residents, who witnessed the drama, called her. She rushed to the house and questioned the duo who told her that the act was in retaliation to the complaints. In the heat of the moment, Shashikala said that the duo assaulted and abused her in front of other residents, threatening even to kill her. 

“Around 85 per cent of the vehicle is damaged as they hit it with huge stones. I don’t know what action has been taken against them after the complaint,” Shashikala said. According to the police, a case of assault and causing damage was taken up against the duo. “We have visited the spot and collected some evidence,” an officer said. 

