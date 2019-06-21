Home Cities Bengaluru

Pharma firm expands Foot & Mouth Disease vaccine production

BENGALURU:  Last month, the Union Cabinet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved a scheme with a total outlay of Rs 13,343 crore to fully control diseases like Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) amongst the livestock in five years and subsequently eradicate the disease. 

Keeping that in mind, Biovet Private Limited — a veterinary vaccine company — is expanding its manufacturing capacity of FMD vaccines from 200 million doses to 500 million. The company stated in a press conference on Thursday that the move makes them the largest FMD manufacturer in the world and second Bio Safety Level 3-PlusAg vaccine manufacturing facility after the UK.

As of now, the company is manufacturing the vaccines at Malur, Kolar District and distributing to various parts of the country as well as export. “Our main focus are the small farmers, whose livelihood depends on cattle, and dairy farming, since agriculture farming is coming down,” said Dr Krishna Ella, founder of the company.

He stated that the expansion is an important step to contributing to the shortage of this vaccine in the country. According to estimates, India’s Foot and Mouth Disease control programme requires 1,000 million doses each year, whereas the current production capacity manufactured in the country is around 500 million doses. 

