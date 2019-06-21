Home Cities Bengaluru

Road rage: Gang stabs man to death in front of his son

 In a road rage incident, a 32-year-old driver was stabbed to death by a gang of unidentified men on JC road near Kalasipalya on Wednesday night.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Stabbing, Chopped off
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a road rage incident, a 32-year-old driver was stabbed to death by a gang of unidentified men on JC road near Kalasipalya on Wednesday night. His 12-year-old son who saw the attack alerted his uncle before the police rushed to the spot. The deceased is Anand C, a resident of Cement Colony on JC road. He is survived by his wife and three kids.

The police said the incident took place around 10.30pm when Anand, who used to work as a goods vehicle driver, had just finished work. He was parking his vehicle near a shop, when he brushed it against two bikes accidentally. The bike owners charged and questioned Anand, and he allegedly verbally abused him. The duo got angry and returned with a large group of people who stabbed Anand on his chest, before his son Vishal. 

A shocked Vishal called his uncle Arun Kumar, who alerted the police. Anand was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.  Arun, in his statement, told the Kalasipalya police that the two bikers were not locally known in the area and may have been from a neighbouring locality. By the time he had arrived at the spot where Anand had been attacked, they had already fled.

Police probing the case have found no CCTV footage at the locality and they are yet to gather the details of the attackers. A special team has been formed to search for the gang based on the description of vehicles used by them.

past incidents 

August 2017
Gururaj Jaggesh, the elder son of actor-turned-politician Jaggesh, was stabbed in his thigh by a car driver when he was on his way to drop his son to school. RT Nagar later arrested a businessman Shivashankar for the attack.

February 2017
27-year-old Priya was allegedly manhandled by a tempo driver and a gang after she questioned the driver for brushing against her car in Ejipura. She said the mob had sided with the tempo driver only because she was not a Kannadiga.

June 2016
Two people stabbed 23 year old Jaya Surya, a resident of Harohalli, for overtaking their vehicle. Surya bled to death, while his friend Srinivas, an auto driver, who was also attacked suffered severe injuries. 
March 2016
Andhra Pradesh-based Praneeth assaulted a traffic officer who had stopped him for taking a U-turn.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Road rage bengaluru crime
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp