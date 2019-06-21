Road rage: Gang stabs man to death in front of his son

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a road rage incident, a 32-year-old driver was stabbed to death by a gang of unidentified men on JC road near Kalasipalya on Wednesday night. His 12-year-old son who saw the attack alerted his uncle before the police rushed to the spot. The deceased is Anand C, a resident of Cement Colony on JC road. He is survived by his wife and three kids.

The police said the incident took place around 10.30pm when Anand, who used to work as a goods vehicle driver, had just finished work. He was parking his vehicle near a shop, when he brushed it against two bikes accidentally. The bike owners charged and questioned Anand, and he allegedly verbally abused him. The duo got angry and returned with a large group of people who stabbed Anand on his chest, before his son Vishal.

A shocked Vishal called his uncle Arun Kumar, who alerted the police. Anand was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. Arun, in his statement, told the Kalasipalya police that the two bikers were not locally known in the area and may have been from a neighbouring locality. By the time he had arrived at the spot where Anand had been attacked, they had already fled.

Police probing the case have found no CCTV footage at the locality and they are yet to gather the details of the attackers. A special team has been formed to search for the gang based on the description of vehicles used by them.

past incidents

August 2017

Gururaj Jaggesh, the elder son of actor-turned-politician Jaggesh, was stabbed in his thigh by a car driver when he was on his way to drop his son to school. RT Nagar later arrested a businessman Shivashankar for the attack.

February 2017

27-year-old Priya was allegedly manhandled by a tempo driver and a gang after she questioned the driver for brushing against her car in Ejipura. She said the mob had sided with the tempo driver only because she was not a Kannadiga.

June 2016

Two people stabbed 23 year old Jaya Surya, a resident of Harohalli, for overtaking their vehicle. Surya bled to death, while his friend Srinivas, an auto driver, who was also attacked suffered severe injuries.

March 2016

Andhra Pradesh-based Praneeth assaulted a traffic officer who had stopped him for taking a U-turn.