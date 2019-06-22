Home Cities Bengaluru

16-year-old’s dream of becoming CA gets crushed by IMA scam

This 16-year-old dreamed of becoming a chartered accountant. However, the I Monetary Advisory scam put an end to it. 

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

By Chetana Belagere 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: This 16-year-old dreamed of becoming a chartered accountant. However, the I Monetary Advisory scam put an end to it. Alsia Anjum hails from Vellore. Her mother Mehnaz Begum had invested Rs 4 lakh in the company. She lost her husband a year before and she sold the only property she had in Vellore to pay for Alsia’s education. With the Rs 6 lakh she got from that, she leased a house for Rs 2 lakh. She kept the remaining money in the bank.

“It was in November that my friends told me about IMA and that it had very good halaal investment plans which would would help me earn some money. I trusted them and got to know that I would earn Rs 10,000 per month and I was very happy,” Mehnaz told The New Indian Express.

She invested the remaining money and would receive Rs 10,000 every month before the 10th. She was happy as the money was sufficient for her daughter’s education and her father’s treatment, as he suffers from dementia.“In April, the payments did not come and after repeated calls they gave me only Rs 4,000. They told me that due to elections there was a delay and they would pay the rest soon,” she said.

However, a day before the company’s founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan fled the country, she realised that she had been cheated. Now, with no money left Mehnaz, has asked her daughter to drop out of school as she cannot afford to pay her fees.

“I can’t tell you how helpless I feel. I cannot say no to my mother’s demand as I know the situation. On the other hand, I know how I had to struggle to reach to this level,” says a tearful Alsia, who scored 89 per cent in her standard 10 exams. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IMA scam IMA Jewel Alsia Anjum Mehnaz Begum I Monetary Advisory
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp