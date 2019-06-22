Home Cities Bengaluru

71-yr-old philanthropist urges all to keep fit through yoga

Located in Vijayanagar, the centre is an initiative by Shivakumar who teaches yogic kriyas on a regular basis to those interested.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

50-60 regular members join Shivakumar every morning for suryanamaskara  Nagaraja Gadekal

By Deepthi Gabriella
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commemorating International Yoga Day, Gyana Yoga Mandira celebrated the strength of human mind, body and consciousness under the guidance of Shivakumar N M, a retired 71-year-old aerospace industrialist. Yoga Mandira aims to spread the message of practising yoga not just on occasions but on a daily basis and eradicate the constant juggle between stress and health through 108 suryanamaskaras for 30-60 minutes.

Located in Vijayanagar, the centre is an initiative by Shivakumar who teaches yogic kriyas on a regular basis to those interested. A total of 50-60 regular members join him every morning in his daily routine of suryanamaskara to cleanse themselves free of emotional toxicity. Enlightened by Siddi Swami and a devout follower of Swami Omkar, Shivakumar conducts free yoga classes for the past 12 years.

“Yoga is more of a habit than an exercise. I have been practising and teaching yoga for 15 years. As the rise of modern yoga grows, one should not forget the roots where it all began – the traditional and conventional form of yoga. It is not just a physical enhancer but also a mind and spiritual cleanser. One needs to learn the art of controlling his/her emotions, which can be achieved through regular practice of yoga,” said Shivakumar, owner of Gyana Yoga Mandira.

“The thing to do this year is to reset my physical and mental health. I started yoga just to accompany my aunt but now I do suryanamaskara every day. I realised the benefits of yoga on a regular basis. It keeps me refreshed and the immense energy keeps me active throughout,” said 17-year-old Aishwarya M, member of Gyana Yoga Mandira.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yoga
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp