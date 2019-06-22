71-yr-old philanthropist urges all to keep fit through yoga

Deepthi Gabriella By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commemorating International Yoga Day, Gyana Yoga Mandira celebrated the strength of human mind, body and consciousness under the guidance of Shivakumar N M, a retired 71-year-old aerospace industrialist. Yoga Mandira aims to spread the message of practising yoga not just on occasions but on a daily basis and eradicate the constant juggle between stress and health through 108 suryanamaskaras for 30-60 minutes.

Located in Vijayanagar, the centre is an initiative by Shivakumar who teaches yogic kriyas on a regular basis to those interested. A total of 50-60 regular members join him every morning in his daily routine of suryanamaskara to cleanse themselves free of emotional toxicity. Enlightened by Siddi Swami and a devout follower of Swami Omkar, Shivakumar conducts free yoga classes for the past 12 years.

“Yoga is more of a habit than an exercise. I have been practising and teaching yoga for 15 years. As the rise of modern yoga grows, one should not forget the roots where it all began – the traditional and conventional form of yoga. It is not just a physical enhancer but also a mind and spiritual cleanser. One needs to learn the art of controlling his/her emotions, which can be achieved through regular practice of yoga,” said Shivakumar, owner of Gyana Yoga Mandira.

“The thing to do this year is to reset my physical and mental health. I started yoga just to accompany my aunt but now I do suryanamaskara every day. I realised the benefits of yoga on a regular basis. It keeps me refreshed and the immense energy keeps me active throughout,” said 17-year-old Aishwarya M, member of Gyana Yoga Mandira.