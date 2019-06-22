Bengaluru flexes muscles at TNIE’s yoga session

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On International Yoga Day, The New Indian Express in collaboration with Sarva Studios held a yoga session at Orion Mall, Rajajinagar, which saw over 200 people from across the city participate in it. Age was no bar with several young children and seniors marking their presence.

Seven-year-old Saachi Knot saw the event from her apartment opposite the mall and decided to joined in. She did the chakraasana and rajkapotasana which she practices on a daily basis along with her mother. Upon watching Knot’s postures, many other youngsters came forward to try out some poses under the guidance of trainer Rishabh.

Shruti M (50), who performed some asanas for the first time, said, “It was my first time and I managed to hold the plank posture for about 45 seconds. Now, I will try practising yoga on a regular basis. I am grateful to TNIE for organising this event.”