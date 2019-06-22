Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru pub deaths: Cops book owner, manager for negligence

The CCTV footage revealed that Veda was in an inebriated state and Pavan was helping her by holding her while they were on the staircase.

Bier pub

Bier Pub at the church street in Bengaluru. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cubbon Park police have booked the owner, manager of #BiER pub and the building owner on charges of negligence after a 36-year-old man, Pavan Attavar and his female friend Veda R fell to their death at the pub premises. The incident occurred on Friday night when the city police commissioner Alok Kumar visited Church Street. 

The police officer said, "negligence of the management and the building owner was blamed for the mishap and so we have registered a case against three of them and arrests will be made soon."

The CCTV footage revealed that Veda was in an inebriated state and Pavan was helping her by holding her while they were on the staircase. She first slipped and he tried to hold on but was unable to handle her and the duo fell.

Policemen who noticed the mishap rushed them to Bowring Hospital where a postmortem was conducted and the bodies have been handed over to the family. The city police commissioner Alok Kumar was shocked to see that the incident occurred when he was visiting pubs around the locality.
 

Comments

