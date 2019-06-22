Dewatering to start from first week of July  

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The dewatering process of Bellandur and Varthur lakes, in order to revive the lakes, will start from the first week of July. Members of the National Green Tribunal have constituted a committee for the same. U V Singh, a member of the newly-constituted committee, said that the decision to dry up the lakes was taken as there was no solution from the government on how to desilt these lakes.

“We will start by drying up Bellandur Lake from the first week of July. The BWSSB and BDA have started creating temporary drains and are diverting parts of the treated water to Kolar and Chikkaballapura,” he said. The committee has set June 25 as the deadline for the government to fix someone to undertake the task and to maintain the water bodies. The BDA has asked BBMP to take up the work.