‘Do I have the right to clean air, water?’

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 14-year old student of KK English High School on Friday questioned the NGT appointed committee members, farmers and locals of the area if she had the right to clean air and water. “I have been taught that under Article 21 of the Constitution all citizens have the right to clean air and water.

But do I have them? I wonder looking at the condition of Bellandur and Varthur lakes and the stench emanating from it,” said Gebriall Benadicta, who studies in Class 10. She is the youngest person to raise her voice for the safety of the lakes. She suggested that people find proper dump yards for silt and garbage.