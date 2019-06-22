Home Cities Bengaluru

Engineer attacked at Metro site

Unknown assailant flew into rage when he was told to take an alternative way

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Metro work is presently under way on Bannerghatta Road | EXPRESS

By  S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A Safety Engineer working for a contractor carrying out civil works for a Metro project on the Bannerghatta Road survived a murderous attack on him by an unknown assailant on Friday morning. He is now recuperating in the ICU of a private hospital with 70% of his left hand damaged and minor injuries to his stomach. 

An FIR has been filed against an unknown person at the Mico Layout police station by Kolkata-based contractor Simplex Infrastructures Limited. Metro work is presently underway on Bannerghatta Road to lay the foundation for the elevated stretch of the Nagawara-Gottigere Metro Line of Phase-II. 

According to a senior official of the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), the 35-year-old engineer from Odisha, Anant Charan Bola, was working around 2 am in a barricaded portion just near the Arekere Signal when a two-wheeler rider stopped by. “He was on a Scooty and wanted to pass through the area where work was on. Bola asked him to use the lane adjacent to it since this portion was closed for construction activity. The rider demanded right of way and an altercation ensued between the two,” the official said. 

The irate individual alighted from his vehicle, suddenly took out a cleaver from under the seat, and attempted to slash the neck of the engineer. “As an impulse action to protect himself, Bola raised his left hand and it bore the brunt of the attack. His stomach also suffered some injury,” the official added. The rider is suspected to have been in an inebriated condition. Hearing his screams, other workers rushed to the spot while the attacker fled. Bola was rushed to Fortis Hospital. 

According to a representative of the contractor, a three-hour operation was performed between 4 am and 7 am at the hospital. “All the torn parts of his hand have been stitched together. The operation has been successful and doctors said the damaged hand was showing good response to treatment. The engineer has started communicating. He will be kept in the ICU for monitoring for 48 hours,” he said. The representative ruled out any personal animosity behind the attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp