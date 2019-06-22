Home Cities Bengaluru

Hisss story: busting serpentine myths

A documentary, Defanged: Myths & Misconceptions, highlights common misconceptions about snakes

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Gowri Shankar, Trishala Ashok and Abhilash Krishna

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The fear of snakes is one of the most common phobias that haunt several world over. Which is why a group of Bengaluru filmmakers decided to highlight common misconceptions on snakes in the ecosystem through a documentary – Defanged: Myths & Misconceptions – produced by the Karnataka Forest Department. The film by Eyeris media in collaboration with Kalinga Foundation.  

Director Abhilash Krishna, herpetologist Gowri Shankar and wildlife enthusiast Trishala Ashok who have worked on the documentary for the last eight months take us through the nineteen-minute film’s making. “Snakes are probably the most misunderstood creatures in the animal kingdom. The idea was to allay fears and dispel these myths by talking about their natural habitat,” said director Krishna.

While cultural beliefs have a played a significant role on the propaganda of the negative aspects surrounding snakes, ignorance, on the other hand, has resulted in deaths over the course of time. Through the film, the trio is hoping to create awareness which can prevent mishaps to a great extent. “I have talked about the subject at great length in the past but it always seemed to reach a limited number. This documentary increases the reach and also raises awareness in the right aspect. There are fifteen lethal species of snakes in India but only four amount to the most number of deaths. These would be Indian cobra (Naja naja), common krait ( Bungarus caeruleus), Rusell’s Viper (daboia ruselli), Saw scaled viper (Echis). By creating awareness we are educating the people on how to react when they come in contact with one, killing the creature out of panic can be avoided,” said Shankar.

According to sources, the Nag Panchami festival is one of the most celebrated but a lot of people are unaware about the obvious fact that snakes are not mammals and do not consume milk. “Misconceptions such as this have to be debunked to a great extent. The message we aim to send out is the very simple one of awareness. It can impact a very positive change,”  said Ashok.

Defanged: Myths & Misconceptions will be screened on  June 22 at 4pm, at Xavier Hall,St. Joseph College.  The screening is followed by a panel discussion with Punati Sridhar, (PCCF-- Prinicpal Chief Conservator Of Forests), Gowri Shankar, Sandesh Kaur (wildlife filmmaker), Sairam Sagiraju (film maker) and Abhilash Krishna

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp