‘I take difficulties as an opportunity to polish my skills’

BENGALURU: When are you happiest at work?
When I create something unique and exceptional or out-of-the-box, I feel happy.
What are the trends that you are noticing regarding wine and food pairings?
Wine is a natural match to food. There are three things to be considered when pairing wine to food – weight, acidity, intensity for both food and wine. Keeping up with trends is important.
What was your biggest disappointment as a chef?
There were no such disappointments, I take difficulties as an opportunity to grow and polish my skills.
What do you always avoid ordering on a menu?
I always avoid crispy and crunchy things; either they are fried or high carbs. I am a fitness enthusiast and I always watch my diet.
Of the dishes you prepare, which one would you never eat yourself? Why?
I try out everything I prepare, it is very important to know how exactly it tastes in a professional life and make things much better.
Which is your favourite restaurant? What would you prefer to eat there?
Plain and simple fact is I love to eat, so I keep hopping around places and switching my taste so as to discover newer places.
I do not have any particular favourite restaurant in Bengaluru as every time I find a new place, it becomes my favourite till the next best option comes.
Describe one incident when you messed up a recipereal bad.
When I started my career, I really messed up with caramel custard, it curdled before I put it into the mould.
What is the best recent food trend?
Farm-to-table or farm-to-fork is a social movement, which promotes serving local food at restaurants and school cafeterias, preferably through direct acquisition from the producer (which might be a winery, brewery, ranch, fishery, or other type of food producer, which is not strictly a ‘farm’). This might be accomplished by a direct sales relationship, a community-supported agriculture arrangement, a farmer’s market, a local distributor or by the restaurant or school raising its own food.
– Pastry Chef Murgan Sailappan, Conrad Bengaluru