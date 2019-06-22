Lalbagh flaunts colourful mats and white T-shirts on World Yoga Day  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The glasshouse at Lalbagh Botanical Gardens saw a great deal of activity on Friday. Several people arrived here early morning to celebrate International Day of Yoga. There were numerous water purifiers to quench the thirst of around 200 participants, including a lot of foreigners. The New Indian Express group, Bengaluru, in association with Sarva Yoga and State Walkers’ Federation, with support of Red FM, conducted yoga classes at the meeting hall near Siddapura gate, Lalbagh. C K Ravichandra, president of the association, was present.

The event was sponsored by Incredible India and organised by the Ministry of Tourism. A yoga teacher helped participants from the dais.A partcipant K G Jayashankar, said, “Yoga has helped me. I stopped doing yoga a few years ago but the doctors advised me to continue. Yoga in the morning makes me energetic.”

Nikhil, another participant, said, “Yoga has helped me overcome stress and anxiety. It has helped in increasing my confidence..”“It is important to keep your peace of mind due to work stress. Doing yoga helps me be more calm. There are certain daily activities that you will not have the energy to do after a gym session, compared to a yoga class,” Jayantha, a financier, said.

Armen Menechyan, a yoga teacher from Los Angeles present at the venue, said,“Yoga has helped me in making wiser decisions in life. It helps me have a more clearer mind. I am very excited to be here on this International Day of Yoga.”