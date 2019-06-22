Lalbagh trees soon to get their own QR codes

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While many trees in the city are getting axed in the name of development, Lalbagh Botanical Gardens stands as a one-stop destination where a variety of trees and plant species, can be seen. Now, people will get to know the origin and other interesting facts about the trees too through a QR code. It will be installed on many trees in the next six months and people can read the information on their smart phones.

“The QR codes are being installed so that people can know the age, lifespan, height, width, texture and flowers, fruits and other information about the tree,” said Dr M Jagadeesh, joint director (Parks and Gardens), horticulture department.

Currently, Lalbagh has about 19,000 trees with 2,850 species. “Initially, we will start with the rare species, and then continue with others. We have decided to start with 600-700 species first,” he added. Jagdeesh disclosed that currently a survey of the botanical garden is being done by by taxonomists after 60 years. “They will list out the common name, scientific name of the trees, its origin, health and its features. All these will be put in a book called Plant Wealth of Lalbagh, which will be inuagrated later,” he said.

After the survey is conducted, a meeting will be held with experts to decide which plant species should the process start. “We are also planning to create an app, but that will be decided after the survey is done,” he added.Jagdeesh said that trees like Baobab, Candle, the century palm, Ficus krishnae and British eucalyptus, are some of the trees which will be marked.