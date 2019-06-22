Lawyer advises woman against smoking, beaten up

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old advocate, sitting in a bar in the CBD, made a wrong move: He walked to a table occupied by two women and a man, and assuming that the women were smoking ganja, advised them to drop the habit. Furious, the women shouted at him and called the bar staff. As they began arguing, one of the women, Trisha (name changed) and the bar staff allegedly assaulted the advocate, Shashidhar G, a resident of BTM Layout, who practises in the High Court. She also filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him, after he filed a complaint for assault.

Shashidhar had been to Chin Lung Resto Bar on Residency Road with two friends, late Wednesday afternoon. Around 4pm, as they waited for the bill, Shashidhar thought he smelt ganja, but was not sure. He went up to them and tried to advise Trisha, saying she was like his daughter.

He told police that Trisha started shouting. He paid the bill, again advised Trisha and left. He alleged that she followed him to the door and assaulted him, along with the bar staff. Shashidhar and his friends called the police control room and a Hoysala reached the spot and took both parties to Cubbon Park police station. Shashidhar’s friends made a video of Trisha trying to run away from the cops.

Shashidhar filed a complaint of assault against Trisha and the bar staff. Trisha filed a counter-complaint, alleging that Shashidhar touched her inappropriately and abused her, and asked her to sleep with him, and also threatened to kill her. Trisha told TNIE that Shashidhar was ogling at her, and later came and spoke to her. She said the police forced her to sit in the Hoysala like “an anti-social element, so she tried to run away.