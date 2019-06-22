Linganamakki water for Bengaluru by 2031: Deputy CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwara said that the state government has given the green signal to float tenders in order to finalise a consultant who will make a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for drawing 10tmcft of water from Linganamakki reservoir in Shivamogga district to the city.

Speaking at a function organised by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to inaugurate its Suvarna Bhavana at Malleswaram on Friday, Parameshwara said, “The water to be drawn will only be used by the Karnataka Power Corporation to generate power.

The water requirement of the city will be very high in future and we need to augment present supply by making arrangements,” he said. Diverting this water will reduce overall power production by 8.33 per cent, but it can be managed by using other resources like coal or thermal power, said Parameshwara. The city plans to draw 10 TMC feet of water from here by 2031, a top BWSSB official said.

The Deputy CM also announced that the city’s first water museum will be set up at a cost of Rs 10 crore at CJF on five acres of land. “Tenders for it will be floated in two or three months and the museum will be ready in a year-and-a-half,” said BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath. The Deputy CM also lashed out at private builders who handed over apartments to buyers and left without making any arrangements for water supply. The multi-storeyed Suvarna Bhavan has been constructed on 15,250 square metres, an official release said. To generate 300 KW of power solar panels have been set up, the release added.