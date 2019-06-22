NGO to conduct ward survey with citizens

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing several gaps in ward committees meetings in the city, the NGO, Environment Support Group (ESG), is conducting a ward-wise survey along with citizens. The survey is an outcome of a research project by ESG, on the efficacy of ward committees.

It is funded by a grant from Azim Premji University“Inward committee meetings, we found people were discussing issues that did not pertain to the ward. Only the people from upper or middle-class voice their opinion with no real understanding of the ward’s status. However, people from other classes do not get a chance. We wanted citizens from all backgrounds to assess the ward’s status, for which we created a framework,” said ESG coordinator Leo Saldanha.

The survey form, which is available on their website, will be translated into Kannada and will be circulated among all people. “We will send the form to Janara Vedike, which is a collective of domestic maids, construction workers, trade unions, pourakarmikas etc.. The survey addresses 39 aspects of civic governance 20 or more people from each ward approach us, we can train them on how to conduct the survey,” he added.